The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022. As per the official notification, tentative dates for various exams conducted by SSC have been released in the calendar including CGL, MTS, CHSL and others. As per the revised calendar, MTS exam will be conducted in January- February 2023, CGL exam will be conducted in February- March 2023, Constable in March- April 2023, while the MTS and Constable exam in April-May 2023.

Check tweet:

Revised NEW Calendar of SSC Examinations for the year 2022-23 🎊🌺 pic.twitter.com/nbzcSvIrhb — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)