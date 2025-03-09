Mumbai is expected to experience a heatwave from March 6 to 11, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. Delhi will have hazy conditions with poor air quality, while Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are likely to see hazy sunshine. Hyderabad will remain very warm with similar hazy conditions. In Shimla, a fresh Western Disturbance is set to bring scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall from March 9 to 14, with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation expected on March 10. Weather conditions may change, so it's best to stay updated with the latest forecasts.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 9

Delhi Weather Today, March 9

Chennai Weather Today, March 9

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 9

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 9

Kolkata Weather Today, March 9

Shimla Weather Today, March 9

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)