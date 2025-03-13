Weather Forecast Today, March 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions today, March 13. Mumbai will have a clear sky with temperatures ranging between 22 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to see a partly cloudy sky with a chance of drizzle at night, and temperatures from 18 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while Bengaluru will see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will remain hazy and partly cloudy, peaking at 37 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will experience a mainly clear sky, while Shimla will also remain clear, with temperatures ranging from 9 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, March 12: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

