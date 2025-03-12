The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest weather forecast for major cities on March 12. Mumbai will experience a clear sky with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while Delhi will see strong surface winds with a high of 34 degrees Celsius. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are expected to have partly cloudy skies, with Hyderabad also witnessing haze. Kolkata will remain mostly clear with temperatures peaking at 34 degrees Celsius. Shimla, the coldest among the listed cities, will have a clear sky with a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. Citizens are advised to stay updated on changing weather conditions. Weather Forecast Today, March 11: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.