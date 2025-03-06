As of Wednesday, March 6, 2025, cities across India are experiencing varied weather conditions. Mumbai remains clear with temperatures around 27°C, expected to reach 34°C in the coming days. Delhi is witnessing hazy skies with a current temperature of 18°C, and air quality remains hazardous. Chennai continues to be hot, with temperatures soaring up to 37°C, with a slight chance of thunderstorms next week. Bengaluru is experiencing warm weather with temperatures hovering around 25°C, while Hyderabad remains partly cloudy with highs of 36°C. In Shimla, the temperature is at a cool 7°C, with pleasant sunny days ahead. Kolkata is clear at 23°C, with hazy sunshine expected and temperatures rising to 36°C. Air quality in some cities, particularly Delhi and Kolkata, remains a concern, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 6

Delhi Weather Today, March 6

Chennai Weather Today, March 6

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 6

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 6

Kolkata Weather Today, March 6

Shimla Weather Today, March 6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)