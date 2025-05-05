On Monday, May 5, 2025, several Indian cities are expected to experience varying weather conditions. Mumbai will remain humid with hazy sunshine and a high of 34°C, while Delhi is under a yellow alert due to possible thunderstorms and strong winds. Chennai continues to reel under hot conditions with a high of 38°C, though isolated rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies but no significant weather changes. Hyderabad remains hot and dry with hazy sunshine. In contrast, Shimla is likely to witness spotty thunderstorms, prompting a yellow alert from the IMD. Kolkata may see some afternoon rain with rising humidity and cloud cover. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow weather updates.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 5

Delhi Weather Today, May 5

Chennai Weather Today, May 5

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 5

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 5

Kolkata Weather Today, May 5

Shimla Weather Today, May 5

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)