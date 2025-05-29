India’s major cities are experiencing a mix of weather conditions on May 29, 2025. Mumbai remains humid with cloudy skies and intermittent rain, prompting the IMD to issue a green alert through May 31. Delhi continues to battle a severe heatwave, with hazy sunshine pushing temperatures up to 38°C. Chennai faces cloudy skies and thunderstorms, while Bengaluru is expected to see afternoon thunderstorms due to early and intense monsoon activity in Karnataka. Hyderabad will experience cloudy and humid weather with light showers. Meanwhile, Shimla stays relatively pleasant with hazy sun and temperatures around 31°C, and Kolkata is likely to receive occasional rain throughout the day. Residents are advised to stay alert to weather updates and take precautions accordingly.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 29

Delhi Weather Today, May 29

Chennai Weather Today, May 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 29

Kolkata Weather Today, May 29

Shimla Weather Today, May 29

Mumbai Weather Today, May 29

Delhi Weather Today, May 29

Chennai Weather Today, May 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 29

Kolkata Weather Today, May 29

Shimla Weather Today, May 29

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)