India has administered over one crore total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1,08,84,899 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered in the country so far today in a single day, and counting. (Pic: Screengrab from CoWIN) pic.twitter.com/HKgUVzrb5E — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)