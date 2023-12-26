The locals and fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district came together on the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami and paid homage to those who lost their lives in the catastrophe. The fisherfolk dressed in traditional outfit began the event with a moment of silence and offered prayers. December 26 is etched in the minds and hearts of people living in the coastal areas as it was on this day that deadly tidal waves triggered by under sea earthquake, later named as Tsunami stuck the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Tamil Nadu Floods: 31 People Lost Their Lives in Rain Related Incidents in Four Districts, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Locals Pay Tribute To Tsunami Victims:

#TamilNadu: On the 19th anniversary of the 2004 #Tsunami, fishermen and locals in the Cuddalore district came together to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the catastrophe. (📹 ANI ) pic.twitter.com/UnkWrMh8FY — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 26, 2023

Tsunami 2004:

