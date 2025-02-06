Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government after Harvinder Singh, an Indian citizen, described his harrowing ordeal of being detained abroad. Singh claimed that he and others were handcuffed and had their feet chained for 40 hours, unable to move from their seats. Gandhi, sharing Singh’s account on social media, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the suffering of Indian citizens. “Indians deserve dignity and humanity, NOT handcuffs,” he wrote. The incident has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders demanding an official response on the alleged mistreatment of Indian travellers. LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Rare Praise for ‘Make in India’ Project and PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, Followed by ‘Failed’ Jibe Calling It a ‘Damp Squib’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi To Address Mistreatment of Indian Detainees

“For 40 hours, we were handcuffed, our feet tied with chains and we were not allowed to move an inch from our seats. It was worse than hell”: Harvinder Singh Prime Minister, listen to this man’s pain. Indians deserve Dignity and Humanity, NOT Handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/WUOwUrCvMB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2025

