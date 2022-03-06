As many as five Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans, including the constable who opened fire, were reported dead after bullets were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar's Khasa village. The incident took place on Sunday, March 6. BSF, in a statement, said, "In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts."

Check Tweet:

5 troops were injured today due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured. Out of the 6 injured, 5 troops incl Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives, one critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered: BSF pic.twitter.com/d17FzAdFkl — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

