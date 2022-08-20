The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 6 Bangladeshi fishermen on August 19 in 3 separate operations in a single day.

6 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from Bangladeshi fishing boat that was reported to be sunk on August 19. 11 others were rescued from a boat that went adrift due to engine failure. Total of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued in 3 separate operations in single day: Indian Coast Guard — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

