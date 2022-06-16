The Delhi police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Badarpur area of South East Delhi. Police officials said that the accused and the victim lived in the same house as tenants. "The accused committed the crime when the girl was alone at home," an official said.

