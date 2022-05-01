In a shocking incident, a 77-year-old man was murdered, and cash was stolen from his house in the Civil Lines area on May 1. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased's son found his father in his bed with his throat slit and knife injuries. The man was brought dead at Sushruta Trauma Centre. DCP North said that a security guard spotted two people trying to flee.

Check tweet:

