Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to all Chartered Accountants on the occasion of CA Day 2022. In a tweet, PM Modi said, A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy.

Check Tweet:

