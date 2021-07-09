A massive fire was reported in Bangladesh on Friday. The blaze took place in a factory killing 40 people and injuring at least 30 people. Some people jumped from the upper floors to escape the fire while dozens are still missing.

A massive blaze in a Bangladesh factory has killed 40 people and injured at least 30 with some people jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire. Dozens still missing: AFP pic.twitter.com/EQvwYDxLld — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

