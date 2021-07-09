A massive fire was reported in  Bangladesh on Friday. The blaze took place in a factory killing 40 people and injuring at least 30 people. Some people jumped from the upper floors to escape the fire while dozens are still missing.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)