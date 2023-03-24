A Russian national, Shurlaeva Daria, was duped by three men who posed as crime branch officials on Tughlaq Road. Cops said that the accused stopped their car for checking in the high-security area and seized their bags containing $20,000. Cops have registered a complaint and further investigation into the incident is underway. Mumbai: Woman Duped of 61,000 After Filling Loan Form on Instagram, Complaint Lodged.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)