A Russian national, Shurlaeva Daria, was duped by three men who posed as crime branch officials on Tughlaq Road. Cops said that the accused stopped their car for checking in the high-security area and seized their bags containing $20,000. Cops have registered a complaint and further investigation into the incident is underway. Mumbai: Woman Duped of 61,000 After Filling Loan Form on Instagram, Complaint Lodged.

A Russian national, Shurlaeva Daria logged a complaint of being duped of 20,000 US dollars. Three men allegedly duped the victim by posing as fake crime branch officers. Case registered under sec 419, 420 & 34 of IPC at Tughlak Road Police station. Probe initiated: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

