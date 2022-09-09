A tailor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has been asked to pay a sum of more than Rs 12,000 for allegedly stitching ill-fitted Kurta-pyjama besides additional compensation for mental harassment. The consumer court has ordered the tailor Iftikhar Ansari to return the cost of cloth with interest and pay an additional charge for mental harassment.

Check IANS's tweet:

