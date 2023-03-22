The Central government on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Aadhar Card to Voter ID by one year. The previous last date, which was April 1, 2023, has been changed to March 31, 2024. Aadhaar-Voter Card Linking: Here's How to Link EPIC Number With UIDAI Offline, Online Via App and Website.

Aadhar Card-Voter ID Linking:

