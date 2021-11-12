The Aam aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the first list of 10 candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The AAP has fielded Gurmeet Singh Hayer from Barnala and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has given ticket to Sarbjeet Kaur from Jagraon and Aman Arora from Sunam. The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are scheduled to take place in March next year.

Check Complete List Here:

Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections pic.twitter.com/CSGFX9TcPt — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Tweet By AAP:

Breaking News‼️@AAPPunjab announces its 1st list of candidates for upcoming Punjab assembly election #Mission2022 we are ready 💪 pic.twitter.com/xpgsubhVY3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)