New Delhi, December 28: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 15 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. This is the fifth list released by the party so far. AAP also nominated Dr Charanjit Singh from Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's seat of Chamkaur Sahib. The announcement of fifth list by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes a day after its stellar performance in the Chandigarh civic polls, where the party won 14 seats. AAP has now announced candidates from 88 seats in the poll bound state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fifth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections AAP has nominated Dr. Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the seat of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/0s1ktepgpo — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

