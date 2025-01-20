Mumbai will experience a warm day with temperatures at 26.03°C and a few clouds in the sky on January 20. Kolkata will have clear skies with a pleasant 22.35°C, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities. Chennai may see moderate rain with temperatures around 26.13°C. Light rain is expected in Bengaluru with a cool 22.04°C. Hyderabad will have overcast conditions and a temperature of 24.21°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies and a warm 28.07°C, while Delhi will witness scattered clouds and a cooler day at 18.93°C. Residents are advised to plan accordingly, especially in cities expecting rain. Delhi Weather Update Today, January 19: City Wakes Up to Foggy Weather With Temperature at 10 Degrees Celcius, 41 Trains Delayed.

