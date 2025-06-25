Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured after their car crashed into a road divider and overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway near Bilda village in Phulambri tehsil when five friends were returning here in the car.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

The speeding four-wheeler hit a road divider and overturned, an official said.

Three car occupants, identified as named Syed Maruf (18), Arfat Bagwan (20) and Rehan Syed, all local residents, died on the spot, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The two other persons were injured and the Phulambri police sent them to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)