A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) SUV was hit by a train at a level crossing near Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant in Rajasthan on Friday. CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral. Reports say three CISF personnel were in the SUV during routine patrolling. As the vehicle turned toward the crossing, the driver seemingly failed to notice the approaching train. One officer in the front seat managed to escape, but the train rammed the SUV before the other two could exit, dragging it for several meters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident to prevent such incidents in the future. Accident Caught on Camera in Valsad: Biker Lands Under Pickup Vehicle After Being Hit by Speeding ST Bus in Gujarat, Critically Injured; Video Surfaces.

Accident in Suratgarh (Disturbing Visuals)

