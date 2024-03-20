In a horrific accident, a man lost his life on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in the Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district in Telangana. The accident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when the man who was on a bike, was attempting to overtake a bus and collided with a truck. The impact was so severe that the biker died on the spot. The disturbing video of the incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media platforms. Adimali Road Accident: Three Die As Vehicle Carrying Tourists From Tamil Nadu Plunges Into Gorge in Kerala (See Pic).

Accident in Telangana (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)