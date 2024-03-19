At least three people died after a vehicle carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu plunged into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Kerala's Idukki on Tuesday afternoon. An elderly man and a one-year-old child are among the deceased. Kerala Police said at least 14 people suffered injury, of which two are critical. Kerala: BDS Student at Dental College Dies After Boulder Falls From Lorry on His Two-Wheeler in Thiruvananthapuram.

Adimali Road Accident

A tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu overturned near Adimali leaving 14 people injured and killing three, including a one-year-old child. The condition of two of the injured is critical: Kerala Police (Pic source: Kerala Police) pic.twitter.com/m3PI60kL1l — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

