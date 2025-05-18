At least 40 people sustained injuries when a bus travelling from Tiruppur to Valparai plunged into a 20-foot-deep gorge early Sunday morning. The accident occurred near Valparai, prompting immediate rescue efforts by the local police and fire department. All injured passengers were promptly transported to Pollachi for further medical attention. Swift response by emergency teams helped avert further casualties. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Muktsar: Speeding Thar Loses Control, Slams Into Biker Leaving Him Seriously Injured in Punjab; Video Surfaces.

Accident in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | At least 40 people were injured when a bus travelling from Tiruppur to Valparai fell into a 20-foot-deep gorge early this morning of Sunday. Over 40 passengers with injuries were taken to Pollachi for further medical care. Rescue operations were swiftly carried out by… pic.twitter.com/r9wcOlrLQk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2025

