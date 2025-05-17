A shocking accident was caught on CCTV in Muktsar, Punjab, where a speeding Thar SUV lost control and crashed into a motorcyclist. The incident, which left the biker seriously injured, occurred on a busy road and has since gone viral on social media. The chilling footage shows the SUV veering off its path at high speed before colliding with the unsuspecting biker. Locals rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are investigating the case. Accident Caught on Camera in Rohtak: Elderly Woman Killed, Biker Injured After Speeding Bike Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw on Sheela Bypass in Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Muktsar

