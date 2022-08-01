Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been issued with arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection. He applied for the license after his death threat incident that took place on June. Salman Khan Applies for Weapon License After Death Threat – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently: Mumbai Police (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ggQQ2E7sLA — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

