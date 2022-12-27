Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. The young television actress was found hanging in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’s co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room. As per latest reports, Tunisha’s mortal remains have been taken from the hospital to her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai, where the last rites will take place. Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Actress’ Last Rites to Be Held Today in Mumbai.

Tunisha Sharma Last Rites

Actress Tunisha Sharma suicide case | Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains taken from hospital to her residence in Mumbai for last rites, outside visuals at the hospital pic.twitter.com/wysP5vWdTY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)