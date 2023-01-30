Hindenburg Research has responded to the Adani group after the company issued a 413-page rebuttal. Hindenburg has said that fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism. "Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and wealth of Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We disagree. To be clear, we believe India a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future," the research company said. Adani Group Issues 413-Page Response, Calls Hindenburg Research Allegations Calculated Attack on India.

Hindenburg Research Hits Back at Adani Group:

