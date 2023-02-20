Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressed an election rally in Nagaland on Monday. During his address to the people of the state, Shah said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won't be visible even through telescope. The BJP leader will visit poll-bound Meghalaya tomorrow, Tuesday February 21 and address two election rallies in Shillong. Shah will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah. Amit Shah to Address Election Rallies in Meghalaya Tomorrow.

Congress Won’t Be Visible Even Through Telescope

