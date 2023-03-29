The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday (March 29) said that every country should be equipped with its energy needs. While the world suffered the backlash of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Union Minister focused on becoming 'self-reliant' on energy needs. During the launch of the 7th tranche of commercial coal mining, he said that countries must face the repercussions for not building energy plants. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says ‘Russia-Ukraine Conflict Taught Us To Be Self-Reliant in Energy Needs’.

Rajnath Singh Explaining Importance Of Energy Needs

After the Ukraine conflict, the countries learned that no matter how big and developed a nation is if it's not self-reliant for its energy needs, then it can face hurdles in development: Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the launch of 7th tranche of commercial coal mining… pic.twitter.com/40Y4yNMhKS — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

