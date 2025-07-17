In a shocking incident at Agra’s Taj Mahal, tourists from Maharashtra allegedly locked an elderly man inside their car while they went sightseeing. The man, reportedly unable to walk, was found tied with a gamcha, unable to speak, and struggling in the sweltering heat. A local guide noticed him inside the parked car near the West Gate and immediately alerted parking staff. They broke the car window to rescue him and rushed him to a hospital. The vehicle, bearing a Maharashtra number plate and government sticker, had luggage tied to its roof. Police are now tracing the car owner, suspecting the family left the elderly man behind intentionally due to mobility issues. Bhilai Accident Caught on Camera: Youth Dies, Friend Injured After Scooter Loses Control, Plunges Into Drain While Trying to Avoid Street Dog; Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Man Tied Up, Locked in Car Near Taj Mahal

आगरा ताजमहल आए पर्यटक परिवार ने अमानवीयता की हदें की पार,बुजुर्ग के हाथ बांध कार के अंदर बंद कर ताजमहल घूमने चले गए,सही समय पर पश्चिमी गेट पार्किंग गार्ड औऱ लोगों की पड़ गई नजर,कार के अंदर मरणासन्न हालत में बुजुर्ग को शीशे का लाक तोड़ निकाला बाहर.पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए भेजा अस्पताल pic.twitter.com/6ovdnsp12C — Naseem Ahmad (@NaseemNdtv) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)