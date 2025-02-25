A shocking incident has emerged from Kagarol Primary School in Vishrampur village, Agra, where young students were subjected to extreme punishment. Reports suggest that a local secretary forced the children to stand in the sun for hours and made them squat in a stressful position despite teachers urging him to stop. Unable to prevent the mistreatment, the school staff eventually called the police. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Local authorities reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Agra Shocker: Woman Abandons Newborn After Giving Birth Inside Waiting Room at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Local Secretary Punishes Schoolchildren by Forcing Them to Stand in Scorching Sun for Hours

