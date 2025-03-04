Chaos erupted on the highway near Agra Mandi after a truck carrying tiles lost control and overturned, spilling its cargo across the road. The incident took place in the Nunihai area under the jurisdiction of Etmaduddaula police station. As soon as the tiles scattered on the road, local residents from nearby settlements and shopkeepers rushed to the scene and began looting the tiles. The act was caught on camera, showing people hurriedly collecting tiles and carrying them away. The accident caused traffic disruption on the highway, and authorities were later informed about it. Police are investigating the matter and trying to identify those involved in the looting. Agra: 6th-Grade Student Found Hanging from Tree After Mother Scolds Him Over Studies, Police Investigate.

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में आगरा मंडी के सामने हाइवे पर एक ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। ट्रक में टाइल्स भरी हुई थीं, जो सड़क पर बिखर गईं। इसके बाद हाइवे के किनारे बस्ती में रहने वाले लोग और आसपास के दुकानदार मौके पर पहुंचे और टाइल्स लूट ले गए। घटना आगरा के थाना एत्माद्दौला… pic.twitter.com/248s05cgiH — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) March 4, 2025

