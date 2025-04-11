A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment complex in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 11. The blaze, which triggered panic among residents, was brought under control by the fire department. Dramatic video showed a tense rescue scene — two women were seen stranded in the stairwell along with a young girl and a child. One child was seen dangling precariously, held by one hand on the ledge while a woman desperately clung to them, waiting for her turn to be rescued. Thick black smoke was billowing out of the apartment as firefighters worked swiftly to evacuate the residents. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts at Wood Company Near Gandhidham Bhachau Highway Petrol Pump in Kutch (Watch Video).

Ahmedabad Building Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: A child being rescued by the residents of Parishkar 1 apartments in Khokhra area of Ahmedabad where a fire broke out. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported. (Video: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/esiITaDr1N — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

