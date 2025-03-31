A significant fire erupted at a wood company located near a petrol pump on the Gandhidham Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch on March 31. The blaze prompted immediate firefighting efforts as authorities worked to control the situation and prevent any potential hazards associated with the nearby petrol station. Local police and firefighters from the Gandhidham Municipality quickly arrived at the scene to initiate a rescue operation. Fortunately, reports indicate that all employees at the petrol pump were evacuated safely, ensuring no injuries occurred during the incident. Rajkot Building Fire: Blaze Erupts at Atlantis Building in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat | A massive fire broke out at a wood company near a petrol pump on the Gandhidham Bhachau Highway in Kutch. Fire tenders, including Gandhidham Municipality, are present at the spot, and operations are underway to douse the fire The employees of the petrol pump… pic.twitter.com/pY0Y2QLYu7 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

