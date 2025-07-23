An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu aborted takeoff after one engine caught fire during the takeoff roll at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Flight 6E 7966, carrying 60 passengers, experienced a technical snag, reportedly prompted the pilot to send a Mayday call and safely evacuate everyone onboard. The aircraft was immediately returned to the bay for thorough checks and maintenance. IndiGo confirmed the issue was detected just before takeoff and reassured passengers by offering refreshments, accommodation, or refunds. No injuries were reported in the incident. Delhi-Goa IndiGo Flight 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over Engine Failure.

IndiGo Plane Catches Fire During Takeoff at Ahmedabad Airport

#BREAKING Engine Fire on IndiGo Ahmedabad-Diu Flight IndiGo ATR-76 aircraft (Flight 6E 7966) with 60 passengers onboard aborted takeoff at Ahmedabad airport after one engine caught fire during the takeoff roll The pilot sent a Mayday call and safely evacuated all passengers.… pic.twitter.com/iUde0ONrDm — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 23, 2025

