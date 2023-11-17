A stray dog attacked an 18-month-old boy outside his home in Juhapura, Ahmedabad, and inflicted severe wounds on him. The boy’s father managed to save him from the dog after two to three minutes of struggle. The video of the incident shows how the dog jumped on the boy as he came out of his house and knocked him down. The boy had severe injuries on his face, legs, and abdomen. Stray Dog Menace in Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Canine in Morbi.

Ahmedabad Dog Attack Video

Stray dog attacks one-and-a-half-year old kid in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The child was rescued by his father and was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. #Ahmedabad #DogAttack #Gujarat #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/ehxyNJ2W2Z — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)