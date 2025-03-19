An SUV driver in Ahmedabad created chaos near Delhi Darwaza on Tuesday, March 18, attempting to run over a traffic cop after hitting an autorickshaw. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral on social media. The driver, behind the wheel of a red Mahindra Thar, sped through a highly congested and restricted area, disregarding traffic rules. CCTV video shows the cop attempting to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and nearly ran over the officer before fleeing from the spot. The SUV also collided with multiple vehicles, causing panic among pedestrians. The police have since arrested the driver and launched an investigation into the incident. Vadodara Car Rampage Case: Accused Rakshit Chaurasiya Denies Being Under Influence of Alcohol, Says 'Airbag Deployed Suddenly, and I Couldn't See Anything Ahead' (Watch Video).

SUV Driver Arrested After Trying to Run Over Cop in Ahmedabad

