Air India on Thursday said that it will refund the full ticket price to all passengers affected by the diversion of the Delhi-San Francisco flight. The Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to a far east Russian port city. Earlier in the day, the Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco made an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch. Later, the flight took off for its destination with all the 232 passengers that were on board, officials said. Air India Flight AI173 Departs for Destination San Francisco With All 232 Passengers After Making Emergency Landing in Russia Due to Technical Glitch.

Air India To Refund Full Ticket Price to All Passengers

