Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directions for Indian air operators amid Alaska Airlines’ mid-air window blowout incident on Saturday, January 6, 2024. An official statement by DGCA read, “Pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs /guidance from Boeing so far. None of the Indian air operators have Boeing 737-9 Max as part of their fleet yet.” However, as an abundant precautionary measure, DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet, it added. Alaska Airlines Temporarily Grounds Fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 Aircrafts After Mid-Air Window Blowout Incident (Watch Video).

DGCA on Alaska Airlines Incident

