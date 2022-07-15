At least 5 people were dead, and 9 were critically injured after a wall of godown collapsed in Delhi's Alipur district on Friday, 15 July. Authorities clearing debris from the incident site. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Police and fire brigade at the spot.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

