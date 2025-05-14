The Madras High Court recently observed that all persons are human beings before God while dismissing a petition which sought directions so that only people from one particular caste were appointed as temple trustees at the Arulmigu Karneeswarar Thirukoil in Chennai. The Madras High Court bench of Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recounted that he had already held in an earlier case that caste is not a religious denomination and that no caste can claim any exclusive right to administer a Hindu temple. "Before God, all persons are human beings and therefore, there cannot be any discrimination based on caste. Accordingly, the grievance of the petitioner cannot be entertained by this Court and cannot be countenanced," the court added. The petitioner before the Madras High Court was the secretary of a caste-based organisation. He pointed out that earlier, the appointment of non-hereditary temple trustees was only from a particular caste, namely from the Sengunthar community. However, in April 2025, a notification was issued inviting applications from members of the general public. While dismissing the petition, the court noted that the petitioner had also sought directions so that only people from the Senguthar caste were allowed to elect temple trustees. ‘We Are Not Party to Anything, We Are in Process of Delivering Justice’: Madras High Court Criticises Lawyer for ‘Court Is Becoming Party’ Remark, Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

Before God, All Persons Are Human Beings, Says Madras High Court

