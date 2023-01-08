According to a government announcement, all primary schools in Jharkhand will stay closed until January 14 due to the cold wave that has engulfed the state. the weather reports stated that the minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius at least till January 8. This is because of the foggy and cloudy sky that is dominating the current climate situation all over the areas of the Jharkhand state. The Jharkhand state government declared holidays for all primary school students. The school department decided that teaching in all government and private schools from classes KG to 5 will remain suspended as prescribed in the notice. Rajasthan Reels Under Cold Wave, Holiday Declared in All Government and Private Schools Till January 15

Check Tweet:

All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January. pic.twitter.com/pO6YnaA7FO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

