Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh: A girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend's friends in Ambikapur. Police have arrested three accused in connection with the case. According to reports, the victim was threatened and repeatedly assaulted. She later approached the police, leading to an investigation. Surguja ASP Amolak Singh Dhillon said, "We received a report of the incident, and an investigation was conducted. All three accused have been arrested, and further inquiries are underway." Authorities are continuing the investigation to gather more evidence and take necessary legal action.

Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped by Boyfriend’s Friends in Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh: A minor girl was gang-raped by her boyfriend's friends in Ambikapur. Police arrested three accused, including a minor. The girl was threatened and repeatedly assaulted Surguja ASP, Amolak Singh Dhillon says, "A report has been received of the incident of… pic.twitter.com/hZSKmTNrWM — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2025

