A family was forced to carry a pregnant woman in a basket for several distances due to a lack of a proper road for an Ambulance in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows two men carrying the pregnant woman in a basket while another woman holds her feet so they do not drag on the ground. The family said they always face difficulty when they have to take a pregnant woman to hospitals for delivery. Chhattisgarh: 3 Workers Fall Sick After Inhaling Poisonous Gas at Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg District.

With No Road, Family Forced To Carry Pregnant Woman in Basket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)