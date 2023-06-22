Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday. The latter had to go back to Raipur due to bad weather on the way from Durg to Balaghat. Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Balaghat and officially start the 6-day 'Gaurav Yatra' today. Amit Shah in Manipur: Posters Welcoming Union Home Minister Turn Up in Violence-Hit State (See Pics).

Amit Shah’s Visit to Balaghat Delayed

