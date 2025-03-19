A shocking incident unfolded in Amroha when a loaded pistol accidentally went off in a man's pocket, severely injuring his hand. The incident, which took place in the Nauganva Sadat area, was caught on CCTV. The footage shows the man arriving on a bike and walking toward a store when the firearm suddenly discharges. Panic spread among bystanders as the gunshot rang out. Police responded after the video went viral, taking the injured man into custody. Authorities have assured that the law and order situation remains under control. Bareilly Gang War: Shots Fired As Gunfight Breaks Out Between Two Rival Groups in Broad Daylight, JCB Set Ablaze; UP Police Make Arrests (Watch Video).

Man Injured as Pistol Fires in Pocket in Amroha

अमरोहा में एक युवक अपने जेब में लोडेड तमंचा ले कर घूम रहा था जिसके बाद तमंचे से गोली चल गई और युवक का हाथ फट गया pic.twitter.com/xWxwTHJ2SH — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 18, 2025

Police Detain Amroha Man After Accidental Gunfire

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना नौगावां सादात पुलिस द्वारा अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लेकर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। कानून शांति व्यवस्था सामान्य है — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)